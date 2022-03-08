Ask the Expert
Man sentenced to 20 years in Lee Co. rape incident

On Feb. 22, in the Superior Court of Lee County, Roger Lee Spohn II, 32, pled guilty to one...
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rape suspect has pled guilty and is facing time behind bars, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 22, in the Superior Court of Lee County, Roger Lee Spohn II, 32, pled guilty to one count of rape and one count of aggravated child molestation.

Spohn received a sentence of 20 years in state prison with the remainder of his life to remain on probation as a registered sex offender.

This guilty plea came after a three-year investigation conducted by Lee County’s Special Victims Unit.

DNA evidence obtained from Spohn’s body led to his multicount indictment, the sheriff’s office said.

Spohn is currently being held in the Lee County Jail awaiting transport to state prison.

