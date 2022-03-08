Want to win a gift basket from the Georgia Peanut Commission?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - March is national peanut month!
Celebrate with a chance to win a prize basket full of all things PEANUT from the Georgia Peanut Commission!
Did you know?
- Georgia farmers produced 52% of the United States’ peanuts in 2021 – more than 1.67 million tons.
- Georgia farmers harvested 750,000 acres, yielding an average of 4,450 pounds per acre.
- Georgia farmers planted peanuts in 76 counties in Georgia.
- Georgia has approximately 4,000 peanut farmers.
- Georgia peanuts accounted for 29% of the state’s row and forage crops income.
- Peanuts are Georgia’s Official State Crop.
