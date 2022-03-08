Want to win a gift basket from the Georgia Peanut Commission?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - March is national peanut month!

Celebrate with a chance to win a prize basket full of all things PEANUT from the Georgia Peanut Commission!

Did you know?

Georgia farmers produced 52% of the United States’ peanuts in 2021 – more than 1.67 million tons.

Georgia farmers harvested 750,000 acres, yielding an average of 4,450 pounds per acre.

Georgia farmers planted peanuts in 76 counties in Georgia.

Georgia has approximately 4,000 peanut farmers.

Georgia peanuts accounted for 29% of the state’s row and forage crops income.

Peanuts are Georgia’s Official State Crop.

