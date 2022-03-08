Ask the Expert
Stormy work week. Colder Weekend
Morning fog will make away for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s not quite as warm as it was yesterday the rain chance will p
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST
Morning fog will make away for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Rain chance will pick up between 4 and 7 PM. Showers and stores are returning tomorrow in the morning and some of the storms could pack a punch with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms and staying wet through Friday. Windy and colder Saturday.

Chris Zelman

