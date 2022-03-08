Morning fog will make away for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Rain chance will pick up between 4 and 7 PM. Showers and stores are returning tomorrow in the morning and some of the storms could pack a punch with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms and staying wet through Friday. Windy and colder Saturday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

