Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southwest Georgia in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY 8AM UPDATE: Wednesday March 9, 2022 for the threat of Severe Storms and Heavy Rainfall. There's a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of large hail and 5% chance of a tornado. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected for for the southern half of South GA.

Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

There’s a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance for tornadoes and 5% chance for hail. There is also a marginal risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding is possible.

The latest timing of the threat is 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories(NWS)

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Expressway crash
Update: APD cautioning drivers after Liberty Expressway car accident
Worth Co. detention officer arrested
Worth Co. detention officer arrested
Nakia West was charged in connection to an Albany homicide.
APD homicide investigation leads to arrest
On Feb. 22, in the Superior Court of Lee County, Roger Lee Spohn II, 32, pled guilty to one...
Man sentenced to 20 years in Lee Co. rape incident

Latest News

The Meals on Wheels dietary supplements in the food is a lot more health for clients. (Source:...
Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program
Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program
Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program
Crime scene
Man arrested in Albany December homicide
Handcuffs on desk
Tifton police makes arrests in church burglary
He was charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and...
Arrest made in Jan. homicide in Douglas