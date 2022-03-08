First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed southwest Georgia in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.
There’s a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance for tornadoes and 5% chance for hail. There is also a marginal risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding is possible.
The latest timing of the threat is 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
