First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southwest Georgia in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY 8AM UPDATE: Wednesday March 9, 2022 for the threat of Severe Storms and Heavy Rainfall. There's a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of large hail and 5% chance of a tornado. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected for for the southern half of South GA. Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

There’s a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance for tornadoes and 5% chance for hail. There is also a marginal risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding is possible.

The latest timing of the threat is 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (NWS)

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.