Crisp County introduces Lawrence Smith as next head football coach

Lawrence Smith meets with Cougar faithful during meeting
Lawrence Smith meets with Cougar faithful during meeting(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Cordele and Crisp County high school officially welcomed in a new era for the Cougars football program on Monday night, handing the reigns over to Lawrence Smith.

A first year offensive coordinator for the Cougars a year ago, and now he is the 19th head coach in this program’s history.

The cafeteria at Crisp County high was the place to be on Monday night as Coach Smith met with boosters, parents and the Cougar faithful, to let them know just what this new era is going to be all about.

Coach spoke on his background, his philosophy and what his team might look like this fall.

It was a night that created a lot of excitement and for the new head man it’s all about the culture that has been built, and it’s a program he is happy to be a part of.

“I think it’s about the Cougar way and Cougar pride, and it’s not just with the high school kids, you see it with the middle school kids, you see it with the adults in the community,” said Smith. “The pride that they have in the Cougar program, I think is unmatched and that’s something that we can rely on year after year, whether we have the highest talent level or not, the pride in the program is something that I think can carry us a long while.”

The Cougars will be hoping to build off of that 9-4 season from a year ago, and the goal will be to hopefully bring home that first state title.

