APD homicide investigation leads to arrest

Suspect also charged in connection to Dawson homicide
Nakia West was charged in connection to an Albany homicide.
Nakia West was charged in connection to an Albany homicide.(Source: Law Enforcement)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide suspect is currently awaiting extradition in connection to an investigation case, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Nakia Lanard West II, 26, is currently awaiting extradition from Augusta County, Va.

West was also charged in connection to a Dawson homicide in February.

A release said Tuesday afternoon, APD filed warrants against West for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the homicide of Myeisha Ford, 26.

On Jan. 31, around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Colquitt Alley where Ford’s body was found.

Police determined she died from gunshot wounds but autopsy results are still pending.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said based on information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, investigators had law enforcement from Virginia interview West and his statements led to the current arrest warrants.

