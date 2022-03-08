Ask the Expert
Accident affecting Liberty Expressway traffic

Liberty Expressway crash
Liberty Expressway crash(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A vehicle accident is affecting westbound traffic flow on Liberty Expressway.

The Exit 5 ramp is blocked by Albany police and viewers told WALB that eastbound traffic is also moving slower.

It’s best to avoid the area at this time.

We’re working to get more details at this time. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Liberty Expressway traffic
Liberty Expressway traffic(WALB)

