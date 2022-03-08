2 still wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects are still on the run after a Feb. 25 high-speed chase that ended in two-car fires, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Dijmon Wheeler,18, turned himself in on March 3 and was released on bond. Police are still searching for L’quavien Grier, 18, and Yasheed Wheeler, 17.

After the suspect’s car landed in a ditch during the high-speed chase, the trio escaped a foot chase in a blue Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

