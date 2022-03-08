Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 still wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase

2 wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
2 wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase(Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects are still on the run after a Feb. 25 high-speed chase that ended in two-car fires, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Dijmon Wheeler,18, turned himself in on March 3 and was released on bond. Police are still searching for L’quavien Grier, 18, and Yasheed Wheeler, 17.

After the suspect’s car landed in a ditch during the high-speed chase, the trio escaped a foot chase in a blue Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Expressway crash
Update: APD cautioning drivers after Liberty Expressway car accident
Worth Co. detention officer arrested
Worth Co. detention officer arrested
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Nakia West was charged in connection to an Albany homicide.
APD homicide investigation leads to arrest
On Feb. 22, in the Superior Court of Lee County, Roger Lee Spohn II, 32, pled guilty to one...
Man sentenced to 20 years in Lee Co. rape incident

Latest News

The Meals on Wheels dietary supplements in the food is a lot more health for clients. (Source:...
Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program
Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program
Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program
Crime scene
Man arrested in Albany December homicide
Handcuffs on desk
Tifton police makes arrests in church burglary
He was charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and...
Arrest made in Jan. homicide in Douglas