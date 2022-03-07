Valdosta pop-up shop gives exposure to vendors

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A couple of event organizers hosted a pop-up shop to help people network and make money.

The event was called “Oh Taste and See.” It was at Mathis City Auditorium in Valdosta and more than 300 people came.

Event organizers, Monica Wilson and Sabrina Smith, said more than 50 vendors were also there.

They wanted to help small businesses suffering during the pandemic, gain exposure.

Event organizer, Monica Wilson said they plan to do this two times a year (WALB)

“The communication with young entrepreneurs in this area, they have been pretty much asking us for direction and how to brand or market their business,” said Wilson.

Wilson and Smith plan to have this kind of event two times a year.

They say the next one will be in December.

