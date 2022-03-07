South Georgia Film Festival returns with more opportunities

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Film Festival is back for its sixth year at Valdosta State University.

The annual event has become a hub for filming in Southwest Georgia and includes major films, religious movies, and documentaries.

The South Georgia Film Festival is where anyone looking for a place to network or find an opportunity should be.

“It’s just the whole melting pot of all elements in the industry. So, no matter what you’re doing like I said actor, director, editor, you’re going to find someone to connect with and network with,” said Honnie Korngold, co-founder of South Georgia Studios and Film Academy.

This film festival is considered a gateway for young filmmakers trying to get into the industry as people who attend will get the chance to meet people who act, create films, and produce them.

Chatejah George, one of the speakers at this event, said she came a long way after struggling to find an opportunity.

“My advice is to just go ahead and get out there and make the content yourself. You can also get on actress access and there’s a lot of auditions out there and they are helpful,” said George.

George recently just opened up a film studio at 23-years-old and she just opened a 20 thousand square foot studio as well.

Korngold said small films blossom after these festivals.

“There’s great movies that are filmed at local film festivals. Like one of the ones we’re showing tonight, it’s called CODA. That one is probably going to do well at the Oscars,” said Korngold.

A non-profit organization is also finding ways to help people get a step into the industry.

This opportunity will grant a filmmaker a check of $5,000 and it will give them an industry mentor to finish any upcoming project in the near future.

“To give them a boost for films that could play in the festival and that could prove what they can do. So, that 5,000 dollars for a short that may only be 10 or 15 minutes long could go a long way to helping somebody start their career,” said Charles Judon, executive director of Film Impact Georgia.

Executive Director, Melissa Simpson and Judon of Film Impact Georgia have donated nearly $100,000 across the state in grants to filmmakers since 2019.

They want to do everything in their power to help local talent get a shot.

“The connection and sense of community it creates and for the impact of Valdosta State University is just little link that can connect all these students and all the faculty to Atlanta, to L.A., to Hollywood. People can’t underestimate the power of those connections,” said Judon.

Once the film projects are submitted, the top ten will be chosen from the submissions. then the process gets even more intense.

“And then we hand those submissions over to a panel of judges. Each time we have different judges from different areas of the industry and they will make the final decision of who the winner is,” said Simpson.

The winner will receive the check immediately and have dinner with Simpson and Judon.

Simpson and Judon plan to do this every year.

To enter into the scholarship or for more information, visit filmimpactgeorgia.org.

