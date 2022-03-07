Ask the Expert
Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were on a bike ride. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - Police are investigating a double slaying.

A husband and wife went out for a bicycle ride and were attacked on their way back home early Sunday morning,

They were found on the side of the road stabbed to death and with their throats slashed, an attack Police Chief Jakari Young described as “vicious and gruesome.”

It happened in a residential area very close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place.

Investigators don’t think it was part of a robbery and don’t have any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

