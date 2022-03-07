Moultrie highway expansion leads to traffic changes

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Highway 133 is currently expanding into a two-lane highway.

This will soon create traffic changes between Doerun and Moultrie.

For now, until the next 18 months, you’re going to see construction on Highway 133 between Mike Horne Road and Highway 319. Some aren’t too happy with construction creeping into their property.

A man who lives on Mike Horne Road said, “Look at this. See what they’re doing?” He thinks the road will take away his property.

However, not everyone is upset.

Another gentleman says he loves it and that it’ll help increase the flow of traffic. He said he’s okay with the change as long as the state pays for it, which he says they are. One concern people have is about how close the road would be to their front door. The markers seen can be as close as 15 feet from people’s front doors.

Some people think the road will get too close to their home (WALB)

Another man who lives on McCoy Road next to his mother-in-law says their property is being marked out, but they were promised the road will be a little bit thinner. So they’re not too concerned about the road expansion.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, along with the construction over the next few weeks there will be traffic shifts.

-On March 8, there will be a bidirectional shift on State Road 33 or Sylvester Highway intersection.

-On March 15, the same change will happen but for State Road 35 or Tifton Highway intersection.

The speed limit will stay at 55 miles per hour, and they urge you to follow the traffic signs to stay safe. They estimate the construction finishes by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.