Lee Co. Walmart back open after flooding

Ledo Walmart reopens
(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Walmart on Ledo Road is open again after the store closed due to a back area of the store being flooded Sunday evening.

Ledo Walmart reopens
(WALB)

Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester says Walmart workers were moving materials in the back storage room and knocked head off of one sprinkler.

He says only the back storage room was flooded, but water leaked to other parts of the store and it needed to dry.

The fire department turned off the sprinkler and allowed the store to re-open.

Ledo Walmart reopens
(WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

