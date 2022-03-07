First Alert Weather
Record Warmth to Heavy Rain to an Arctic Blast
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST
We start off very mild this morning will warm to record levels 88° and it will be breezy this afternoon. Big changes this work week. Find your umbrella rain chances start overnight and last all the way through Friday with amount of 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures get cold this weekend an arctic blast with a Freeze likely Sunday morning
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
