Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Record Warmth to Heavy Rain to an Arctic Blast
We had very dry conditions over the last couple weeks we’re about to get into some heavy rainfall as much as 2 to 4 inches and Albany 3 to 5 inches in Valdosta
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We start off very mild this morning will warm to record levels 88° and it will be breezy this afternoon. Big changes this work week. Find your umbrella rain chances start overnight and last all the way through Friday with amount of 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures get cold this weekend an arctic blast with a Freeze likely Sunday morning

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Lee County
Lee County Walmart closed
Albany Police Department
Update: APD searching for Sunday shooting suspects
Liberty Expressway crash
Update: APD cautioning drivers after Liberty Expressway car accident
Crisp County
Cordele traffic stop leads to felony charges
Ledo Walmart reopens
Lee Co. Walmart back open after flooding

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT Weather Day Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Rainy days ahead