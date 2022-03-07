Family and friends pay respect to Lionel ‘Little Train’ James at public viewing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friends and family of Lionel “Little Train” James came out Sunday to pay their respects before his funeral on Monday. James left an incredible impact on the Good Life City.

“A lot of kids looked up to Lionel and he felt like, you know, he showed by example of what he could do, and then that would motivate younger kids to see that someone like him could do big things,” said Timothy James.

Lionel “little train” James public viewing was at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral home (WALB)

Lionel’s mother and brother said they were overwhelmed by the support of the city.

They held a funeral in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday where many of his teammates like Bo Jackson were in attendance.

Before his death, he couldn’t say much since he was battling an illness, according to his brother, Timothy.

But his mother Cherrine expressed this.

Lionel's mother, Cherrine and big brother, Timothy James were overwhelmed by the city's support (WALB)

“He always said I love you mom, he always had a big hug for me. At the last, when he couldn’t say to me, he just held my hand real tight,” said Cherrine.

Timothy said growing up with Lionel, you always had to be ready to compete. But his cousin said his elusiveness came at an early age.

Lionel's cousin, Dr. Darryl Chapman said Lionel got all of his moves when they used to play football together at a young age (WALB)

“I tell people, Lionel learned all those moves in the cow pass because you had to dodge the manure and stuff and we just had fun with Tim and all of the rest of them,” said Dr. Darryl Chapman.

A family friend said he’ll never forget the moment when Lionel made a commitment to come and speak to kids in a youth program.

Dougherty County District 6 Commissioner, Anthony Jones said he'll never forget when Lionel made a commitment to come speak with kids at a youth program (WALB)

“I have two football players in professional football and the kids got excited because they knew about Lionel and seen him on tv but they have never seen him in person,” said Dougherty Co. Commissioner, District 6, Anthony Jones.

The funeral will be at noon on Monday at Mt Zion Baptist Church.

