Update: APD searching for Sunday shooting suspects

Albany Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently searching for suspects involved in a Sunday shooting incident.

On Sunday around 6:07 p.m., police and EMS responded to the 1300 block of East Residence Avenue in reference to reports of an aggravated assault.

The victim reported that he was riding with a group on dirt bikes and 4-wheelers. At some point, a Black Chevy Tahoe with all the windows rolled down started riding beside the victim.

Once the victim came to a complete stop, the SUV left the scene.

The victim was shot twice. Police said the victim is still in the hospital and that there aren’t any suspects at this time.

An investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 302-0807.

