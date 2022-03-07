Albany favorite, Pearly’s, re-opens indoor dining

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Pearly’s restaurant kept busy Monday after opening back up their indoor dining. The restaurant has been stable in Albany for about 60 years now. It was drastically affected by the pandemic just like every other restaurant.

But while many failed, Pearly’s thrived. They were even able to make some updates to the inside of the restaurant. Renovations include new paint, lighting, and seating.

Jeremy Mumnings says he has been coming to Pearly’s since he was a kid and loves the food and service.

Jeremy Mumnings is a customer at Pearly's. He says he has been coming to the restaurant since he was a child. (WALB)

“I think it’s exciting to be able to get back to normal somewhat,” Mumnings said. “I just love the food here and I hope they keep going get busy enough to stay in business for a long, long time.”

During the pandemic, most fast-food restaurants were drive-thru only. Some found it to be more profitable, and many have decided to keep their dining rooms closed. However, the owners at Pearly’s were dedicated to having a more personable experience.

Carl Young is the General Manager at Pearly’s.

“Bottom line for the business, drive-thru only was by far the best way to go,” Young said. “We felt an obligation to the community to open back up indoor dining. We feel like Albany needs a cafeteria if you will. A place to meet your family and friends sit down and dine. Even though it’s less profitable, we’re excited to be able to open back up.”

But running a restaurant can’t happen with just a few individuals. It’s a family affair.

Carey “Pearly” Gates is the owner of Pearly’s.

Carey "Pearly" Gates is the owner of Pearly's. He says he is thankful for his supportive family who helps him run the business. (WALB)

“I think the community has been really good to us, and I thank my whole family for carrying the good name,” Gates said. “My daughter and her husband are running the restaurant cause I’ve been sick for seven years, and I’ve had several operations, but I still come down and see my customers. I’ve got some of the best customers in Albany.”

Pearly’s is open from 6 am.. to 2 p.m. and the owners tell me that they will not have an indoor mask mandate.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.