Snickers Marathon 2022 brings in $650,000 of economic impact

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Snickers Marathon was held on Saturday with a record amount of race signups.

People from all over were just excited to be back after a long period of COVID.

”We are from Panama City,” says Kim Allen of Pensacola Running Club.

”I am from Smiths Station, Alabama. It’s about an hour and a half two hours depending on how fast you drive,” says Jaxon Prins, a freshman in college.

Runners from 36 other states ran in the Snickers Marathon this year. And the winner of the race? He came from a different country.

Having the race was a relief for Alex Ekesa.

He says he’s struggled to find races in America to participate in over the last few years.

”Unfortunately, most of the races I have was supposed to take part in helping canceled because of the pandemic,” he says. Although his best time was seven minutes faster, he still enjoyed the race. He told me he got in the night before after a 24-hour flight.

This year, Race Director Rashelle Minix says they had a record number of signups at more than 1700, but about 1,000 started the race. The race had more volunteers than runners, according to Minix.

She says the heat may have changed people’s minds about racing. Still, she estimates the economic impact to be $650,000.

This is because the post-race festival brought in people not racing to the downtown area.

“I didn’t realize that Albany was this pretty. Well, it was when I went to the tourism building and I looked over and saw that they had what looked like a Riverwalk. I thought it was really pretty,” says Rejoyce Dablah. She operates in Atlanta and had never been to Albany.

Live music, food, games, we’re all a part of the downtown festival to tie the day together.

“I feel like everyone is having a good time. So that’s all you can ask for. Just people to have fun,” said Sidney Liang, a candle vendor out of Albany.

If you didn’t get to participate this year, don’t worry it’s a yearly event so get training now.

