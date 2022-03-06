Ask the Expert
Tifton’s Rhythm & Ribs Festival brings out tourists, BBQ competition

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -This weekend, the city of Tifton is back with the kick-off of their 9th annual Rhythm & Ribs Festival. More than 10,000 people were expected to attend this weekend.

It was amazing to see people back out enjoying the weather, live band, and vendors. Just last year, this was not even possible.

Rosalie Reeder, Project Manager of Tifton Tourism, says it took a lot of preparation to host an event like this. Since the last event ended in October, she and her team have been non-stop with planning.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a gift for us to bring this into the city and really enjoy the day and weekend with everybody in Tifton and surrounding counties,” she adds.

One of the highlighted events that occurred was the rib cook-off, hosted by the Georgia Barbecue Association (GBA).

Thirty-one teams from all over the U.S competed for the Grand Champion title. The competition will also air on the Food Network’s upcoming BBQ series. 3 Beards BBQ, a local Tifton restaurant was amongst the teams.

“It’s tough. GBA, it’s got some tough competitors. All I wanna do is try to stay close, it takes a lot of time to produce, you know, it’s good barbecue and it’s not something that just done fast, it’s not short-order cooking this stuff probably started about 18 hours ago,” Burt Mckeler, a 3 Beards BBQ employee says.

This year’s Grand Champion was Flying Pig BBQ, they walked away with $3,000.

The Reserve Grand Champion was Off The Chain BBQ, they walked away with $1500.

The Tifton Tourism Committee thanks the community for making this event a success. Folks are already looking forward to next year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

