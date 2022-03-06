Lee County Walmart closed
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Walmart located on Ledo Road is currently closed, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the Walmart around 2:30 p.m. in regards to reports about a fire alarm being pulled.
Walmart supervisors said they are waiting for servicemen to repair a busted pipe and that the store may be closed for four to five hours.
The pharmacy is still operating through curbside pickup. Customers can pick up their prescriptions until 6 p.m.
For more information, call (229) 889-9655.
