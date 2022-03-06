Lee County Walmart closed

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Walmart located on Ledo Road is currently closed, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Walmart around 2:30 p.m. in regards to reports about a fire alarm being pulled.

Walmart supervisors said they are waiting for servicemen to repair a busted pipe and that the store may be closed for four to five hours.

The pharmacy is still operating through curbside pickup. Customers can pick up their prescriptions until 6 p.m.

For more information, call (229) 889-9655.

