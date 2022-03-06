ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The near-tern forecast only shows 3 things. Dry conditions mean mostly sunny skies with little to no chances for rain and little moisture. Next is warm temperatures to near hot with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 80s into Monday. Lastly, breezy winds lead to dangerous weather for outdoor burning. Over the next several days outdoor burning is not advised due to the abnormally dry conditions that are present across the area. All these conditions are likely to last into Monday morning. However, we are going to start to see a change on Tuesday where a frontal system will move in to bring in cloud cover and rain chances once again for southwest Georgia after a fairly dry period. Rain is expected to last through the next weekend ahead. Rain totals are estimated to be as high as 1 to 2″ inches so far, but no signs of severe weather are likely at the time. Stay tuned for updates as the development of next week’s weather is still ongoing.

