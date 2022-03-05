Warm and dry through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm dry stretch continues across SGA. Friday’s highs low-upper 80s with Albany’s reaching 88° only one degree shy of the record 89° set in 1918.

Tonight not as cold with increasing clouds and area fog temperatures drop into the mid 50s. With abundant sunshine and a warm southeasterly breeze this weekend will be the warmest of the season so far. Highs rise into the mid-upper 80s. Albany could break its record of 86 set in 1961.

Sunday off to a foggy start followed by a sun-filled and near record warm day. Highs reach mid-upper 80s again with Albany closing in on its record of 88 set in 1961.

Into early week Monday will be the last day of record warmth with highs mid-upper 80s. Once again Albany comes close to breaking yet another record.

Rain chances return late Monday with isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday night. As a cold front slides into the region scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each day through early Friday.

With more clouds and rain chances temperatures won’t be as warm. Highs drop into the mid 70s while lows drop from the low 60s into the upper 40s then back into the upper 50s.

Friday’s cold front brings much colder air for next weekend.

