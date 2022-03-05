Crisp Co. jury finds shootout suspect guilty on all counts

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County jury found a man that was involved in gang-related activity guilty, according to Brad Rigby, the district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

Anthony “Lil Folk” Dawson was found guilty on all counts following a jury trial this week.

Dawson, along with his co-defendants Brenton Bernard Hailstock, Reggie Oniki Clark and Quentavis Green, were charged in a 60-count indictment alleging violations of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, aggravated assault, and illegal firearms charges.

These charges came after a gang-related shootout happened at a Crisp County residence back in March of 2020.

Dawson shot two individuals present at the home for a “COVID-party” following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Dawson also shot co-defendant Green while shooting into the crowd.

Hailstock and Clark have entered guilty pleas in the case. Dawson was a first offender probationer following his conviction for burglary and theft in Dougherty County at the time of the incident.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on each of Dawson’s 31 counts. Judge Denise Fachini will conduct a sentencing hearing later this month.

