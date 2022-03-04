Horizons Community Solutions celebrates Colon Cancer Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The month of March is Colon Cancer Awareness month, and Horizon’s Community Solutions is celebrating it by spreading awareness.

According to the non-profit organization, colon cancer is the third leading cause of death amongst men and women.

Rhonda Green, Program Manager for the Screening Program at the Horizons Cancer Coalition of South Georgia, said because of facts like that, it’s important to do something every year during Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

“This is an annual thing that we do every March for Colorectal Awareness Month. Just to promote to our communities and partners and everything how important it is to get screenings,” she said. “We navigate our patients through the entire process of their screening. For those that are uninsured or underinsured, we are able to with our partnerships, we’re able to provide them free screenings.”

Horizons offers two different forms of colon cancer screenings.

“At home base screening kit is called the FIT kit and then we go to the colonoscopy,” said Green.

Education is the best way Horizon’s Community Solutions likes to inform the community.

“We want to educate them on why they are getting screened, who needs to be screened and knowing your family history. You need to return. You need to keep getting screened, so it’s important that we educate every patient and just work with them step by step through the whole process,” said Green.

Green also said the best way to start the process is a visit to the doctor.

“Talking with your primary care physician to find out what’s the best screening that you can do, whether that be the at-home test or the colonoscopy,” said Green.

For more information, you can contact Horizons Community Solutions at 229-352-9100.

