Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Horizons Community Solutions celebrates Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Video from WALB
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The month of March is Colon Cancer Awareness month, and Horizon’s Community Solutions is celebrating it by spreading awareness.

According to the non-profit organization, colon cancer is the third leading cause of death amongst men and women.

Rhonda Green, Program Manager for the Screening Program at the Horizons Cancer Coalition of South Georgia, said because of facts like that, it’s important to do something every year during Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Horizon’s Community Solutions Celebrates Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Horizon’s Community Solutions Celebrates Colon Cancer Awareness Month(Horizon’s Community Solutions)

“This is an annual thing that we do every March for Colorectal Awareness Month. Just to promote to our communities and partners and everything how important it is to get screenings,” she said. “We navigate our patients through the entire process of their screening. For those that are uninsured or underinsured, we are able to with our partnerships, we’re able to provide them free screenings.”

Horizons offers two different forms of colon cancer screenings.

“At home base screening kit is called the FIT kit and then we go to the colonoscopy,” said Green.

Education is the best way Horizon’s Community Solutions likes to inform the community.

“We want to educate them on why they are getting screened, who needs to be screened and knowing your family history. You need to return. You need to keep getting screened, so it’s important that we educate every patient and just work with them step by step through the whole process,” said Green.

Green also said the best way to start the process is a visit to the doctor.

“Talking with your primary care physician to find out what’s the best screening that you can do, whether that be the at-home test or the colonoscopy,” said Green.

Horizon’s Community Solutions Celebrates Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Horizon’s Community Solutions Celebrates Colon Cancer Awareness Month(Horizon’s Community Solutions)

For more information, you can contact Horizons Community Solutions at 229-352-9100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off. The celebration ended in arrest.
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Leary Road mutli-car pile-up
Roads cleared after Leary Road multi-car pile-up
Phoebe will no longer issue Covid reports
Albany doctors advocate for Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Randolph County
Randolph Co. deputies investigating man’s death
Moultrie woman arrested after traffic stop
Moultrie woman arrested for trafficking meth, firearm

Latest News

Phoebe will no longer issue Covid reports
Albany doctors advocate for Colon Cancer Awareness Month
The Phoebe Tower
Phoebe loosens visitation policy as COVID admissions continue to decrease
Their new location is at 118 Robert B Lee drive, about 3 minutes from their current spot.
AAPHC offering more services at new future location
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
Baby Formula Recall: What You Need to Know