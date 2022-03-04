Ask the Expert
Black history recognized with annual 'Lift Every Voice' concert

Black history recognized with annual ‘Lift Every Voice’ concert
Black history recognized with annual ‘Lift Every Voice’ concert(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday night, the “Lift Every Voice: A Black History Month Concert” was held at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

The event was hosted by the Albany Museum of Art (AMA), Kenneth S. Nugent, and W. Frank Wilson.

This is the eighth year for the concert and it features combined choirs of the Dougherty County School System, the Albany Symphony, Lee County Schools Facility Choir, and more.

Pieces of artwork were also shown during the program from AMA’s permanent collection or from past AMA exhibitions, highlighting and honoring Black history and culture.

