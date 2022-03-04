Albany prepares for the annual Snickers Marathon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The annual Snickers marathon is set to take place Saturday in downtown Albany.

The marathon is one of the top Boston qualifiers in the country, with over 1,800 runners from 36 states and even different countries participating.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. on Front Street next to Veteran’s Park and ends at 2 p.m. behind the Albany Welcome Center. The route extends over much of Albany State University’s West Campus and circles the Willson Hospice House which just so happens to be the benefactor of all race proceeds.

Last year’s race was only virtual. There are about 880 half marathon runners participating in Saturday’s festivities and 875 marathon runners returning for the race.

Wendy Howell is a half marathon runner in this year’s race.

Wendy Howell is a runner in this year's marathon. She said the volunteers cheering the runners on always keep her motivated during her run. (WALB)

“We have such a great community here, and we- this race brings in a lot of folks into Albany,” Howell said. “It brings in a lot of tourism and exposes people to Albany and Dougherty County. We’re really happy to have these folks here, and I meet a lot of folks just you know waiting at the start line and then at the finish line. Then at the Mardi Gras festival, they have afterward.”

Marathon organizers say that this event brings a lot of traction to the Albany community.

Rashelle Minix is the press director for the Snickers Marathon.

Rashelle Minix is the Press Director for the Snickers Marathon. She says this event brings in major tourism and business for Albany. (WALB)

“When you bring in 1,800 runners and you have them represented from 36 different states and different countries and the economic impact that we’re looking at that I figured out yesterday is upwards of $800,000 right now,” Minix said. “So when you look at that and what it brings into our community as well as some of these runners are present CEOs of other businesses and this is a great opportunity for them to visit Albany, see what Albany has to offer and you never know. They may locate a business here.”

The Downtown Albany Street Festival follows the marathon. It kicks off at noon and runs until about 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.