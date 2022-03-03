Ask the Expert
WALB’s Karla Heath-Sands reads to students for Read Across America Day

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Are you ready for a great story? Wednesday was National Read Across America Day.

It’s celebrated on March 2 in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Lake Park Elementary teachers Londa Taylor and Hope Donaldson invited WALB’s Karla Heath-Sands to read to their combined classes Wednesday morning.

She chose four books which included Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham,” “Oh, How I Wished I Could Read,” and “Remarkably You!”

The iconic author wrote over 60 children’s books including beloved titles like “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The National Education Association started “National Read Across America Day” in 1998 as a way to get children excited about books.

