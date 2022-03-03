Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighter pulls dog from icy pond in Colorado

Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond in Colorado. (Source: SOUTH METRO FIRE/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:38 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Colorado firefighter is praised a hero after saving a dog who got stuck in an icy pond on Wednesday.

It happened after the pup, named Daisy, escaped from her owner’s backyard.

A fire crew showed up on the scene and immediately jumped into action.

A crew member identified only as ‘Firefighter Bradberry’ threw on an ice suit and made his way into the water.

Daisy had her front legs on the ice, but her back half was stuck in the frigid water.

Bradberry got her loose from the ice and pulled her to safety.

The fire department posted about the incident on Facebook noting that Daisy’s owners did the right thing by calling authorities and not trying to save her on their own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel on wooden block
Irwin Co. homicide suspect acquitted
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for agg. Battery to juvenile detention officer
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for aggravated battery on juvenile detention officer
3 wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase, search still active
Coffee County
Coffee Co. school officials, parents speak out after teacher charged with child molestation
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off. The celebration ended in arrest.
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

Latest News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Saturday said the weapon was fired toward the country’s...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
Phoebe will no longer issue Covid reports
Albany doctors advocate for Colon Cancer Awareness Month
WALB
Thomasville Sip N Shop Event
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook, Twitter
A Colorado family's plan to adopt three sisters from Ukraine has been put on hold.
Adoption process stalled for Colorado family hoping to provide new home for three Ukrainian girls