More spring-like warmth

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s still winter, what a wonderful break from the season’s chill. Sunny with pleasantly warm 70s and 80s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight clear and seasonably chilly with lows mid 40s. With the exception of some passing fair weather clouds Thursday and Friday brings more sunshine and warmth. Highs rise into the upper 70s mid 80s about 10-15° above average.

Warm air certainly making it’s presence felt as rising temperatures continue through the weekend. Highs go from the mid 80s Friday to near record warmth in the upper 80s around 90 Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Extended rain-free period holds with only a slight bump in the humidity. On the other hand if you have allergies, pollen levels climb in the coming days with tree pollen dominating.

The next system impacting SGA arrives next week. There’s a slight chance of rain Monday then scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday through the end of the week.

With more clouds and rain chances temperatures won’t be as warm but still above average. Highs drop into the 70s and lows into the 50s.

