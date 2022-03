“Lee County Elementary received a bomb threat this afternoon. The school immediately went into action following their school safety plan. Local law enforcement responded quickly including Leesburg City Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Fire/EMS.

After conducting a thorough sweep of the building, an all clear was given and the threat was found not to be credible, so students and staff could return to the building and begin dismissal. We want to thank our students, staff, families, and law enforcement for handling this so well.”