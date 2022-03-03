Flint River Fresh partners with Arc Southwest Georgia to fight food insecurity

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff is trying to bridge the gap on food insecurities in Southwest Georgia, an initiative that already has an organization in Albany working hard to meet the needs of individuals across the area.

Now, both the city and the state are collaborating on this initiative.

“Today we are out here because healthy food options are not always available to the individuals we serve and through a partnership with Flint River Fresh and The United Way, we’re able to provide our individuals with healthy food options,” said Shannon Rogers, director of Development and Communications at the Arc of Southwest Georgia.

Shannon Rogers- Director of Development and Communications at the Arc of Southwest Georgia (WALB)

The Arc of Southwest Georgia is a nonprofit that’s mission is creating life-changing solutions for individuals with disabilities.

“The reward you get from growing, planting the seeds and we’re planting strawberries,” Said Kendle Fulton, Member of the Arc of Southwest Georgia.

William Smith, Member of the Arc of Southwest Georgia added that fresh greens have also been planted.

“(We’re planting) carrots and collard greens,” he said.

Being able to see the plants grow lets those helping know their hard work is paying off.

“So one of my biggest joys now working with The Arc is that we planted carrots about two or three weeks ago and they started to sprout up out the earth, so they are really seeing that development of something going from a seed, and eventually they’ll end up on someone’s table,” Fredando Jackson, Executive Director For Flint River Fresh.

Fredando Jackson – Executive Director For Flint River Fresh (WALB)

The work of Flint River fresh is being recognized on a congressional level as Sen. Jon Ossoff is working on getting the initiative more equipment and opening a new farm.

“Yeah I want to support community agriculture and make sure that everybody in Albany can get fresh healthy food, fresh fruits and vegetables at affordable price grown right there at home,” said Ossoff.

Jackson is grateful for the support and said supplies are a big need.

“And we are really excited about those collaborations with the federal government assisting us because one thing that we do need are the resources to help with our infrastructure,” said Jackson.

The community outreach is the biggest goal for all of the organizations involved in the fight to end food insecurity.

“We give to some of our neighbors that are surrounding the community gardens space,” said Jackson.

For members involved, it’s a happy feeling to be able to give back.

“It makes us feel good to know that we are serving the community and one day, these things are going to be tall, and we’ll get to pick the,” said Fulton.

Kendle Fulton and William Smith –Member sof the Arc of Southwest Georgia (WALB)

Smith added his actions can be best described as paying it forward.

“It’s good to give back to the community where they have given to us so that’s how I feel if they give something to you then give back,” said Smith.

