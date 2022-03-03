Ask the Expert
Record Warmth this weekend. Wetter with moderating temps next week
As you step out the door you will need a jacket this morning temperatures are down in the loading mid 40s not too bad inconceivable but boy we’re gonna warm up
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST
Starting off this morning with temperatures not quite as cold as they were yesterday generally low to mid 40s across the air with cold spots dropping into the upper 30s and clear skies are dominating,. Some high clouds throughout the day today looking at the upper level features we’ve got a trough that is beginning to develop out west and a ridge of high pressure and that is going to bring us record warmth as we head into our weekend. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and maybe even close to 90°, so yeah get ready to get sweaty. Humidity levels will come up to by Monday that will knock the heat down heading into early to mid week next week as a frontal system comes our way. Rain chances will rise to the likely side Monday night.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

