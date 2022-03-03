Dougherty Co. Prepares for School Board Elections and Qualifiers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County School Board Elections are underway this year, but there are new changes put into place due to the new redistricting plans.

“We do policies and procedures for the Dougherty County School System which helps with our taxpayer dollars and also helps to educate our children,” said, Velvet Poole, Board Member for District 3.

Poole explained what the current board members who are not running are looking for in a potential member.

“Dougherty County school system has done a great job in adding the technology portion of it and increasing children accelerated learning. We are looking for someone that has that same mindset and no hidden agendas,” said Poole.

Velvet Poole – Board Member for District 3 (WALB)

If you would like to Qualify for the race here is some information you would need to know.

Anyone who is qualified for the race should start preparing.

“Qualifying is held next week, and it begins Monday at 9 a.m. That will be the 7 and it goes through Friday. It ends on the 11, Friday at noon,” said, Ginger Nickerson Supervisor of Elections. “If you are running for a specific district, you must be 21 years of age and you must reside in the district at least 12 months before taking office.”

Ginger Nickerson – Supervisor of Elections (WALB)

Qualification is held within the Republican or Democratic entities and the fee for qualification registration is $360. And for voters, there are also new changes to keep an eye out for.

“Well, because we just did the redistricting plan, we would need everyone to please go into the Secretary of State Office website to find out exactly who their representative was because there will be some changes in this upcoming election,” said Poole.

Nickerson added the cut-off date to register to vote is on April 25.

“So, you want to make sure of your updated information that would be anything from your last name to your address just make sure everything is currently in our system,” She said. “The identification card is not required to vote. A picture ID is required, so that’s why we ask that if you don’t have that precinct identification card, please do not be afraid to give us a call and we will verify the information in the system and relay it to you.”

The Albany/Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections number is 229- 431-3247.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.