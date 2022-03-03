Dougherty Co. EMA closes Emergency Operations Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting this week, the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will officially close the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for COVID-19 purposes.

County officials say the closing is directly due to the decrease in COVID cases in the community.

Also, the Albany and Dougherty County Task Force said they will shift to biweekly phone conferences to discuss trends in COVID cases and the EMA will suspend monthly press conferences to update citizens on the latest data on COVID including the conference for this Friday.

EMA officials said the closure and suspension of press conferences do not mean that COVID is still not in the community. They say city and county leaders, along with medical professionals, continue to urge citizens to take caution in protecting themselves.

Dougherty County is still known as a high-risk area, according to the CDC and visitors and employees are still required to wear masks in city and county facilities.

For information or concerns, you can contact the non-emergency call center at (229) 431-2132 or call 311 in Albany. You can also visit the City of Albany and Dougherty County Georgia Government Facebook pages for more information.

