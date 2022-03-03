Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. EMA closes Emergency Operations Center

COVID press conferences suspended for the week
Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting this week, the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will officially close the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for COVID-19 purposes.

County officials say the closing is directly due to the decrease in COVID cases in the community.

Also, the Albany and Dougherty County Task Force said they will shift to biweekly phone conferences to discuss trends in COVID cases and the EMA will suspend monthly press conferences to update citizens on the latest data on COVID including the conference for this Friday.

EMA officials said the closure and suspension of press conferences do not mean that COVID is still not in the community. They say city and county leaders, along with medical professionals, continue to urge citizens to take caution in protecting themselves.

Dougherty County is still known as a high-risk area, according to the CDC and visitors and employees are still required to wear masks in city and county facilities.

For information or concerns, you can contact the non-emergency call center at (229) 431-2132 or call 311 in Albany. You can also visit the City of Albany and Dougherty County Georgia Government Facebook pages for more information.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel on wooden block
Irwin Co. homicide suspect acquitted
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for agg. Battery to juvenile detention officer
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for aggravated battery on juvenile detention officer
3 wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
3 suspects wanted in Colquitt Co. high-speed chase, search still active
Coffee County
Coffee Co. school officials, parents speak out after teacher charged with child molestation
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off. The celebration ended in arrest.
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

Latest News

Phoebe will no longer issue Covid reports
Albany doctors advocate for Colon Cancer Awareness Month
WALB
Thomasville Sip N Shop Event
WALB
Horizons Community Solutions celebrates Colon Cancer Awareness Month
WALB
Albany prepares for the annual Snickers Marathon
WALB
Students Qualify for National SkillsUSA Competition