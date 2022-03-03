Ask the Expert
DCSS working to fill 70 positions

By Molly Godley
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia is facing the same issue many school systems across the nation are, a teacher shortage. To try and address the issue, Dougherty County School system is holding career fairs.

Jill Addison, the school system’s human resources director, said it’s not just teachers they’re looking for.

Jill Addison is the Human Resources Director with Dougherty County School System
Jill Addison is the Human Resources Director with Dougherty County School System

“Even though we have teacher vacancies, we also are looking for bus drivers, office personnel, custodians. you have teacher vacancies and then bus driver vacancies that are almost hand and hand,” said Addison.

Addison says they have about 70 positions they need to fill. She said many teacher vacancies are in critical areas like math, science, and special education.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, this is something Georgia has been experiencing for the past few years.

Georiga has been seeing more of a demand for science teachers over the years.
Georiga has been seeing more of a demand for science teachers over the years.
Georiga has been seeing more of a demand for math teachers over the years.
Georiga has been seeing more of a demand for math teachers over the years.
Georiga has been seeing more of a demand for special education over the years.
Georiga has been seeing more of a demand for special education over the years.

Data from 2018 until 2022 shows in each one of those subjects, the grade levels experiencing those shortages have grown.

Being a teacher and principal before her current job, Addison knows what kind of an impact having a passionate teacher can make.

″I wanted an opportunity to impact students. I want an opportunity to change lives and I feel like in this role I can hire employees that feel the same passion. We’re looking for an overall candidate that’s going to prepare them for life after high school,” said Addison.

Adding they continuously look at salaries and take feedback from teachers to make their school system better giving teachers a way to get to where they want to be.

“If they have aspirations to become a mentor, teacher instruction teacher grow in the profession because that’s what a lot of us do teachers are lifelong learners,” said Addison.

If you’re interested in being the change in a child’s life, the school system is having another career fair on March 26 from 10-12 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany. They recommend you bring multiple copies of your resume.

