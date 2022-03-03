Ask the Expert
Coffee Co. school officials, parents speak out after teacher charged with child molestation

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Coffee County teacher, Nathan Garrett, 25, was arrested Tuesday in Statesboro.

He was previously listed as the freshmen seminar teacher for George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas.

GBI: Coffee Co. teacher charged with child molestation, sexual battery

School superintendent Morris Leis says Garrett was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, and the Board of Education, D-FACS, and the Professional Standards Commission were notified.

Last Friday, he’d resigned from the school but Kentaiwon Durham, a City Commissioner for Ward 2 in Douglas, tells us that he had taken a job elsewhere before the GBI investigation on February 23. We are still looking to confirm those details.

Dr. Leis spoke about the incident and responded to the fact about Garrett being the son of Coffee High School athletic director and math teacher, Randy Garrett.

Super Intendent Morris Leis tells students to contact their teacher/parent if their misconduct
“Sometimes in the case of hard-to-fill positions such as math or science or whatnot, you may have family at the same school. And small towns, it’s difficult to work around that,” Leis said.

And regarding the solution to all of this, he said, “we going to undertake and accomplish steps to ensure that there will be no recurrence and that all of her students will be forwarded the safety that they deserve.”

But some parents don’t believe that there will be any steps taken.

“Teachers in our school system. I feel as if they need to tell and actually need to come to that person because you’re putting your child in harm’s way. We can’t step down because it could be your child, it can be somebody else’s child,” said Commissioner Durham, who has nieces and nephews at the school.

Multiple parents also tell us that this is not the first incident with a teacher and they accuse the school district of covering up these cases.

One parent of a 4 and 11-year old says, “teachers are leaders before we can even speak to them. We need our teachers to help us with our kids,” says Mickeayla Brockington.

She says she is concerned about her children’s safety once they are old enough to attend the school.

