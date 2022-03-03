Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for aggravated battery on juvenile detention officer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany gang member has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after an aggravated battery incident left a juvenile detention officer injured, according to Brad Rigby, the district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

Tahliq Jackson, 18, pled guilty Wednesday in Crisp County Superior Court to the offenses of aggravated battery upon a public safety officer, terroristic threats, and two counts of gang act violations from events that occurred at Crisp Youth Detention Center in September of 2020.

Jackson brutally attacked a juvenile detention officer by hitting her repeatedly in the face and upper body while the officer was passing out snacks to others at the facility.

The juvenile detention officer temporarily lost the use of her right eye, as well as sustained other swelling and bruising to her face and upper body.

Jackson, an admitted Blood gang member, had also drawn a very detailed picture of his attack on the officer prior to the incident. He drew the officer’s head in a bag with her decapitated body in the corner and asserted that she was victim 18.

Senior Judge John Pridgen sentenced Jackson to 30 years to serve the first 20 years in the state prison system with the balance on probation for these offenses to include his extensive prior history.

District Attorney Brad Rigby prosecuted the case for the state with assistance from the Department of Juvenile Justice, Investigator Chris Wilson, and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

