Warm and dry through the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - March rolled in on a quiet note. High clouds with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s covered SGA Tuesday afternoon. This kicked off a warming trend that’ll bring near-to record warmth for the weekend. Highs slowly rise from the mid 70s to upper 80s low 90s while lows hold in the mid-upper 40s then upper 50s around 60 by Sunday. It’ll be the warmest weekend of the year so far.

High pressure dominates keeping all weather systems away for an extended dry period. As a cold front moves into the region, rain chances creep back Monday becoming likely into midweek.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

WALB First Alert Weather
