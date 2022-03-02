Ask the Expert
Valdosta State Blazers hit the gridiron for spring practice

Valdosta State Blazers first spring practice ahead of 2022 season
Valdosta State Blazers first spring practice ahead of 2022 season(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Spring is in the air as the Valdosta State Blazers officially hit the gridiron for their first spring practice.

Leading the way is a very much excited first-year head football coach in Tremaine Jackson.

“I slept with my whistle on last night. I was ready to go this morning. It was really exciting,” said Jackson.

Jackson was named head coach in January of this year, two months later and the team is back between the sidelines. For Jackson, he said Tuesday was a special day as he gets his first real look at the talent on the roster.

The Blazers have a number of returning players on this year’s squad including a pair of 1,000-yard rushers.

“We know who we got, we’ve seen the games. We got to know who to go get and where we’re lacking. So, that’s what was fun about today. Now, we’re still in shorts and t-shirts basically. We’ll know even more when we get pads on. But it’s definitely fun to watch and know that you’ve got guys that have done it before coming back on the roster,” said Jackson.

Ivory Durham, who helped lead the Blazers to the National Championship game in Texas a year ago is back under center for his senior season.

Durham said he’s excited to help Coach Jackson lay the foundation for what’s ahead.

“When he first came in he said, ‘We’re going to get you back to Texas.’ For me, that’s all I wanted to hear as a player. So he’s on a mission and I’m on a mission. Like I said, he’s trying to build a better legacy and so we’re just going to build that until the end,” said Durham.

The Blazers will get a total of 15 spring practices before their spring game, scheduled for Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

