Two years later: Still no answers to Jessica Dietzel’s disappearance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - March 1 marks two years since Jessica Dietzel, a Leesburg mother, was been reported missing.

Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Dougherty County Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office were all on the case. The last time the police found records of Dietzel’s activity was Feb. 18, 2020. Since then, the search has been on to bring her back home.

Dietzel’s case is still open, and both her family and the community are still searching for the now 23-year-old.

Shawn McTyeire, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Commander of the Special Victims Unit, said they still get calls about Dietzel to this day.

“We actually received a call today, however, the call was in reference to some information we had already checked out that’s definitely old news. We don’t have anything new to report,” said McTyeire.

McTyeire said investigators still want to speak to the last person Jessica was known to be messaging on Facebook messenger, which was her only form of communication since she did not have a cell phone.

“And that was Garry Potter. And we did want to talk to Gary Potter. We still want to talk to Gary Potter to understand, I guess what he can tell us about when he was last with her on Feb. 18,” said McTyeire.

Dietzel’s life is far from forgotten as her mother Kristina Johnson said Dietzel’s daughter is asking for her mom more and more every day.

“She just turned five today and she remembers her and you know she’s grown up since. I think she was two and a half the last time she’s seen her,” said Johnson.

With age comes memories for Elaina, the daughter of the missing 23-year-old.

Jessica Dietzel and her daughter Elaina (Kristina Johnson)

“We were riding down the road just yesterday and she said ‘do you see that place, that’s where my momma lives. Can we go see her? ‘ She said ‘she’s right there.’ She didn’t say anything else. I want to have an answer for her,” said Johnson.

Johnson said this is one chapter in her life she can’t turn the page on just yet.

“Until I have evidence, I can’t close anything, I can’t talk of Jessica in the past tense or anything like that, not until I get evidence,” said Johnson.

Jessica Dietzel and her Mother Kristina Johnson (Kristina Johnson)

Johnson is asking the community to do one thing.

“If anybody remembers anything or knows something that they haven’t gotten in touch and reported, pleased report it to law enforcement,” said Johnson.

