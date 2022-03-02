Residents raise concerns on trucking ordinance enforced in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -The city of Tifton is trying to enforce an ordinance to keep semi-trucks from parking in neighborhoods. But there are a lot of truck drivers in Tifton and many say the ordinance isn’t fair.

The city ordinance says no truck or trailer shall be parked in any residential areas temporarily or overnight. Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says they reposted the ordinance after several neighbors’ complaints. The issue is that truck drivers worry about parking their trucks away from their homes.

Over 200 people have commented since police posted about it on Facebook. Here is what one comment says.

Comment from the Tifton Police Facebook post about the Tifton Truck Ordinance (walb)

Jennifer Grines was amongst the commenters and suggest that if you pay property taxes on your land, you should be able to park your truck and be safe. She says her concern is in regards to the safety of the truckers. Her husband has been a trucker for more than 20 years. She says this will greatly affect truckers’ safety and their rush to get home from being on the road for several days.

“There are three truck stops in Tifton. Some of them are not in the best neighborhoods actually none of them are in the best neighborhoods in Tifton. They have thefts, people will just steal and that goes back to the truck. We have to pay insurance on these if somebody steals a $300,000 load that takes away from our family,” she says.

Chief Hyman says they are enforcing this law due to the number of calls received from people complaining about the noise of the 18-wheeler trucks being turned on early in the morning. They are disrupting residential areas.

“This was not meant to frustrate anyone or to cause any issues or hardships on anyone.”

The city is also enforcing the ordinance due to the weight limit that 18-wheeler trucks have to haul.

“If you are operating a truck that has a weight over 10,000 pounds. The weight of the truck damages the streets and the infrastructure under the streets in the city,” Chief Hyman says.

According to city leaders, truckers are only allowed to park at the three trucking stops in Tifton.

This Love’s Truck is one of the three and it is near I-75. The other two are off Highway 82 and Highway 41.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.