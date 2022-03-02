Phoebe’s Mobile Wellness Clinic on the move in March

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries and organizations had to get creative when it came to meeting the needs in the community and continuing to serve those that use their services.

Phoebe officials said they aim to do just that with their Mobile Wellness Clinic which focuses on vaccinating residents in southwest Georgia.

WALB’s Jamie Worsley sat down with the coordinator for the Mobile Wellness Clinic for Phoebe, Julian Maddox, to discuss what’s coming up for the clinic.

“Tell us about Phoebe’s Mobile Wellness Clinics?” asked Worsley.

“The Phoebe Foundation invested one million dollars to allow us to purchase and outfit two mobile wellness clinics. They truly are doctor’s offices on wheels. They have lab equipment, exam rooms, telehealth capabilities, a bathroom. We put them on the road a year ago, last March. Eventually, they will be used to bring primary and specialty care services to underserved neighborhoods and rural communities, but in the last year, we have focused on providing COVID-19 vaccines,” replied Maddox.

Maddox said this year alone, the mobile clinic hosted 260 vaccine events and has provided 7,527 vaccines to the community.

On Saturday, March 5, the mobile clinic will be at First Baptist Church, 207 North Isabella Street, in Sylvester, and on March 12, the clinic will be at the Council on Aging Senior Center, 425 Cedar Street W, in Arlington.

On March 19, they will be at Fort Gaines Baptist Church, 223 Washington Street, in Fort Gaines and Bethel AME Church, 217 South Washington Street, in Albany. The mobile clinic will also be at Albany State University’s east campus, 504 College Drive, and west campus, 2400 Gillionville Road on March 23.

“What’s the process like?” Worsley asked.

“It’s pretty simple, and it’s free. You can call (229) 312-MYMD ahead of time to schedule an appointment time, but that isn’t necessary. We are providing first doses, second doses and booster shots with the Pfizer and Moderna shots Anyone 5 years of age and older are eligible. You just show up, take a few minutes to register, get your shot and wait about 15 minutes to make sure you don’t have any reaction, and that’s it,” said Maddox.

If you have an organization that wants to host a mobile vaccine event or want to check their schedule, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.