Ohio fire lieutenant, wife accused of beating, torturing child

Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
By Kim Schupp, Ken Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio fire lieutenant and his wife have been indicted on charges of endangering children after authorities say a child in their care was tortured and beaten.

Police conducted an investigation into alleged child abuse at a home in Hamilton County, Ohio, WXIX reported.

Authorities determined that Anthony and Amy Dangel, aka Amy Rodriguez, were suspects in a child abuse case.

Anthony Dangel was indicted on one count of endangering children and Amy Dangel was indicted on 11 counts of endangering children.

According to the Miami Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, Anthony Dangel was promoted to lieutenant in May 2021 and has been with the department for 14 years.

Amy Dangel was also employed by the fire department until December of 2019, according to the fire chief.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office says there was physical and emotional abuse done to the juvenile victim.

The prosecutor’s office said the victim suffered physical beatings, was withheld food and was severely underweight. Amy Dangel also physically abused the victim by beating the victim with belts and spoons, according to prosecutor Joseph T. Deters.

The prosecutor also stated the victim was strapped to the bed, was not provided adequate clothing, bedding or blankets and was forced to stand in a corner for entire days at a time for a number of weeks.

“As a result of this abuse, the victim suffers from PTSD and persistent damage to his legs and feet as a result of being forced to stand for significant periods of time,” Deters said.

Anthony and Amy Dangel have both been arrested and are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center while they await arraignment.

Amy Dangel faces a maximum sentence of 88 years in prison.

Anthony Dangel faces a three-year maximum sentence. He is on paid administrative leave pending the criminal investigation and court proceedings, the fire chief said.

“This is disgusting and senseless. This is not a parent who lost control and made a mistake, but a woman who purposefully tortured a child for years,” Deters said. “To do this to a child is beyond comprehension. There are some people who should simply never be parents. These two should never be permitted around children again, and we will do everything in our power to make sure that is the case.”

