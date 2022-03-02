Ask the Expert
Kemp, Perdue spar over $5B Georgia electric car plant planned in Georgia

From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A planned $5 billion electric vehicle plant that has been billed as the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history is drawing opposition from an unusual source: former Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

A former corporate executive, Perdue is looking to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — a fellow Republican — in this year’s gubernatorial race.

On Monday, Perdue ripped into Rivian Automotive’s planned battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta, which Kemp was expected to tout as a major achievement.

Kemp campaign spokesman Cody Hall said it was unfortunate Perdue was choosing to play politics with thousands of jobs and billions in investment.

“This bad deal is nothing more than a scheme by Kemp to promote himself in an election year at Georgians’ expense,” Perdue said in a statement. “Kemp thought he could get away with this under the guise of ‘economic development,’ but all he is doing here is selling us out and lining George Soros’s pockets.”

Soros holds a large stake in Rivian.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

