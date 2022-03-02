GBI: Coffee Co. teacher charged with child molestation, sexual battery

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County teacher has been arrested after child molestation and sexual battery charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said Nathan Garrett, 25, is being charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery.

Garrett is a teacher at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus and was arrested in Statesboro Tuesday.

After his arrest, agents executed a search warrant at Garrett’s home in Coffee County with the assistance of the sheriff’s office.

He is being held in the Coffee County Jail.

Reports said on Feb. 23, the GBI received a request from the Coffee County School System Police department to conduct a child molestation investigation. Further investigation indicates that Garrett engaged in sexual activity with students at George Washington Carver.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 4 (Douglas) Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Coffee County School System Police Department at (912) 384-2086. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

