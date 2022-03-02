Ga. Capitol news: Senate seeks stricter access to abortion pills

ATLANTA - The Georgia state Senate has passed a bill to require a woman to get an in-person exam from a physician before the doctor could prescribe her abortion pills.

Senators voted 31-22 for the bill, sending it to the House for more debate.

The measure is part of a nationwide push by anti-abortion groups to keep physicians from prescribing abortion pills by telemedicine.

It comes a couple of months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ended a requirement for women to pick up the medication in person.

Proponents say drug-induced abortion can lead to complications. Opponents say an in-person exam isn’t necessary and that the bill would narrow abortion access.

Georgia House GOP leadership seeks $1 billion income tax cut

ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is proposing a $1 billion tax cut.

Ralston and other House Republican leaders on Tuesday unveiled a plan to create a flat state income tax with a 5.25% tax rate.

It would also raise the amount of income exempt from taxation and eliminate many deductions.

The changes would begin in 2024, meaning most taxpayers would see no difference until they file their taxes in 2025.

Georgia’s top income tax rate is now 5.75%. Some Republicans propose to entirely abolish the state income tax. Ralston rejects that move, saying it would create a “catastrophic” budget hole.

Senate seeks to let parents nix masks through 2027

ATLANTA - Georgia state senators want parents to be able to opt their children out of school mask mandates for five years.

The state Senate voted 32-19 to pass Senate Bill 514.

It would allow parents to exclude their children through the middle of 2027.

Buford Republican Sen. Clint Dixon argues the educational and psychological harm from masks outweigh any health benefit.

Democrats argue that the bill undercuts local control and spreads misinformation about the benefits of masks.

They say there’s no guarantee schools won’t need to require masks to maintain in-person learning by 2027. The measure moves to the House for more debate.

From reports by CBS46 and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.