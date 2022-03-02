Tons of sun and 40 degree rise in temps today from near 40 to near 80. Warming to the middle 80s to end the week. Morning lows climb out of the 40s into the 50s this weekend. Record warmth is expected this weekend into Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Morning will be milder into 60s early next week. Shower and thunderstorms chances rise to the scattered side Monday PM into middle of next week. Afternoon temperatures will moderate.

