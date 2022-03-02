DoorDash driver arrested after attacking Coffee Co. woman

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County DoorDash driver is behind bars after being accused of forcibly entering a client’s home and attacking her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said on Feb. 16, the victim called E911 in reference to a possible attempted rape. When deputies responded to Coffee Regional Medical Center, the victim said she recognized the man, identified as Taurus Larenzo Young, as a DoorDash driver who had previously delivered food to her home.

She reported that Young forced his way inside her home, exposed himself, and physically assaulted her by hitting her several times.

Visible marks and bruising was seen on the victim’s body, according to detectives. The assault was interrupted when the sound of a car outside the home startled Young. He then left with stolen cash.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Young and he was arrested in Willacoochie on Feb. 17. He is being charged with aggravated assault and burglary in the first degree.

The sheriff’s office said Young later told law enforcement his motive was money.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.