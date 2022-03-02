GBI seeking public’s help in 1998 cold case

Douglas, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Douglas Field Office is seeking the public’s help for information about a homicide that occurred 24 years ago, according to a Facebook post by Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 2, 1998, John McKinnon left his home in his taxi to pick up an unknown fare passenger. Police said later McKinnon’s wife heard repeated keying over the CB radio he used in his taxi. His wife inquired about his wellbeing but then the keying stopped.

Approximately 45 minutes later, McKinnon’s body was found in a ditch in a rural area about nine miles west of Douglas.

Police said he was also robbed of his wallet. The taxi was later recovered over 10 miles from McKinnon’s body in Douglas.

Anyone with information pertaining to the homicide is asked to contact the GBI Douglas Office at 912-389-4103.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.