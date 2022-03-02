Coffee Co. convicted sex offender faces new charges

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A convicted sex offender is facing several new child molestation charges, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

David Roberson, Sr. was arrested on Jan. 26 after an investigation that started on Jan. 23. The sheriff’s office said since then, two more incidents involving Roberson were reported.

Two more arrest warrants for child molestation were then obtained for Roberson. Roberson has been registered as a sex offender since 2003.

He is currently in the Coffee County Jail.

