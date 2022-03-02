Ask the Expert
Coffee Co. convicted sex offender faces new charges

David Roberson, Sr. faces new child molestation charges
David Roberson, Sr. faces new child molestation charges(Coffee Co. Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A convicted sex offender is facing several new child molestation charges, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

David Roberson, Sr. was arrested on Jan. 26 after an investigation that started on Jan. 23. The sheriff’s office said since then, two more incidents involving Roberson were reported.

Two more arrest warrants for child molestation were then obtained for Roberson. Roberson has been registered as a sex offender since 2003.

He is currently in the Coffee County Jail.

